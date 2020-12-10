Gigabyte Aorus with RTX 2060 GPU sees $500 price drop in jaw-dropping gaming laptop deal

Gigabyte manufacturers some of the best gaming laptops for serious gamers and creative professionals. And for a limited time, you can get the brand's powerful Aorus gaming laptop PC with RTX 2060 GPU on the cheap.

Currently, Newegg has the Gigabyte Aorus 5 gaming laptop on sale for $999 after a rebate. Normally, this laptop retails for $1,499, so that's $500 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Gigabyte gaming machine. In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen all year.

Gigabyte Aorus 5 deal

Gigabyte Aorus 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $999 @ Newegg

Newegg is currently taking $500 off the Gigabyte Aorus 5 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) thin bezel 144Hz IPS matte display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. View Deal

The Gigabyte Aorus 5 is one of the best laptops for PC gaming as well as demanding photo and video editing applications.

The Aorus 5 in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) thin bezel 144Hz IPS matte display, a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Aorus 15G review, we were impressed by its strong graphics and performance and long-lasting battery life. Gigabyte gaming laptops generally provide good value and performance. The Aorus 5's Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with ray tracing, AI, and programmable shading significantly elevates your gaming experience. Meanwhile, the gaming rig's 144Hz high refresh rate display eliminates motion blur for buttery-smooth gameplay.

At 4.9 pounds and 14 x 10.15 x 1 inches, the Aorus 5 is slightly heavier and thicker than the Razer Blade 15 (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches). It's lighter than the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX502 (5.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches), although somewhat thicker.

Now $500 off, the Aorus 5 is a smart choice if you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop with top tier performance. Newegg didn't put an expiration date on this exclusive laptop deal, so we recommend you grab one now before it sells out.