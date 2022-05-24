Get up to 38% off FlexiSpot standing desks in huge home office furniture sale

Have you got knees that crack like popcorn (like mine)? Then I've got the deal for you. Right now, Flexispot is holding a sale that gives you over 30% off their amazing standing desks and home office furniture.

Named "Flexispot Day (opens in new tab)" in the US or "Standiversary (opens in new tab)" in Britain (because we brits bloody love a good pun), this is an awesome sale to take advantage of. Plus, with giveaways and sample products available too, this is a great 6th-anniversary sale to snap up some great stuff.

Flexispot Deals US

(opens in new tab) Comhar Standing Desk (maple): was $499 now $339 @ Flexispot (opens in new tab)

The Comhar 48-inch Standing Desk is currently $160 off in this huge deal. It features a satisfying maple desktop texture, with height adjustment ranging from 28.3-inches to 47.6-inches. It's programmed prematurely with four height presets and has two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C ports. It even boasts a pull-out drawer.

(opens in new tab) Comhar Standing Desk (glass): was $499 now $419 @ Flexispot (opens in new tab)

The Comhar 48-inch Standing Desk is currently $80 off in this huge deal. It features a satisfying glass desktop texture, with height adjustment ranging from 28.3-inches to 47.6-inches. It's programmed prematurely with four height presets and has two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C ports. It even boasts a pull-out drawer.

(opens in new tab) E1 Standing Desk: was $309 now $249 @ Flexispot (opens in new tab)

Here’s a massive deal — a 48-24-standing desk for $60 off! You can pick up a full motorized standing desk with programmable memory, collision detection and a 5-year warranty for just 130 bucks!

Flexispot Deals UK

(opens in new tab) E7 Standing Desk: was £399 now £279 @ Flexispot (opens in new tab)

Here's a big deal for Brits — a 48-24-standing desk for £120 off! You can pick up a full motorized standing desk with programmable memory, collision detection and a 5-year warranty!

(opens in new tab) EG8 Comhar Standing Desk: was £449 now £349 @ FlexiSpot with code APEG8 (opens in new tab)

This desk comes with a tonne of additional features. Next to the keypad, which offers four memory slots, you’ll find a child lock, a USB-C port and 2x USB-A ports. Your desk can become an all-in-one charging beast.