Get the Nintendo Switch OLED for its cheapest ever price — Daily Deals

The Nintendo Switch OLED deal you've been waiting for has now arrived! Right now, you can snag one for a massive £49 off the list price — quite the pre-Prime Day saving.

As you can read in our Nintendo Switch OLED review, this is the one to get for its gorgeous display, convenient additions to the stand like the Ethernet port, the expansion to its internal storage, and much more.

Now, with the cost tumbling down to this new low, this is proof that stock is normalising and you should absolutely take advantage of this for some new summer gaming goodness.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: was £329 now £280 @ eBay with code BIG15

Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £291 @ Amazon

Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S7 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring. And now, thanks to a 19% saving, it's cheaper than ever!

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129 now £68 @ Amazon with discount applied

Recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning artists, I personally use a pair as my daily drivers and love them. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers a clear, deep sound quality, great noise cancellation, an awesome app with a fully customisable EQ and powerful mics for good call quality.

Samsung Galaxy Book: was £835 now £509 @ Laptops Direct with code JUNE20

Now cheaper than ever before, the Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) (opens in new tab) with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is an absolute steal. From its speedy processing power that is only bested by the M1 MacBook Air in the sub-£1,000 category to the comfortable keyboard and variety of ports, you can't go wrong with this sturdy Galaxy Book.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football: was £49 now £37 @ Currys with code STRIKE10

Currys is back again with another belter of a pre-order deal — this time on what is sure to be one of the better sports arcade games of the year in Mario Strikers! This is the cheapest you will find this game anywhere.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (128GB WiFi): was £319 now £309 @ Amazon

The latest base iPad is an amazing choice casual usage, gaming and light productivity. Basically, Apple raided the parts bins of previous and current gen models to develop something that is more than good enough for most of you! This model packs an A13 Bionic chip, vivid Retina display with True tone, 64GB of storage and up to 10 hours battery life. This deal is also available at Currys! (opens in new tab)

