eBay is open to NFTs and cryptocurrency payments — currently 'exploring opportunities'

With many multi-national companies such as PayPal and Mastercard adopting cryptocurrency payment methods, eBay is now looking to jump on the bandwagon. However, the company may also bring non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into the mix.



In a statement to Reuters, eBay said it is looking into bringing NFTs to its massive online marketplace and is open to accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment in the future. However, the company stated there are no immediate plans in place.

According to the report, Ebay's second-quarter profit forecast was below market expectations, which doesn't look good to investors. So, to turn this around, the company is looking at new ways to beat its competition.



"We're exploring opportunities on how we can enable it (NFTs) on eBay in an easy way," said eBay's chief executive officer Jamie Iannone in a CNBC interview. With NFTs selling for millions, including celebrities such as Eminem now selling their own, this would be a step in the right direction for the online marketplace.



eBay is also "keeping an eye on" cryptocurrency as a form of payment, as it's keeping its options open for relevant forms of payment.



While eBay hasn't hinted at when to expect NFTs coming to the platform or when it might introduce cryptocurrency, we may not have to wait too long seeing as companies such as Coinbase recently partnered up with PayPal to easily let users buy crypto.



If eBay follows through with these potential plans and more companies follow suit, it might be worth your while buying cryptocurrencies. If you're wondering how to buy DogeCoin or how to buy SafeMoon, we've got you covered.



