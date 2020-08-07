Doom Eternal and Elder Scrolls Online arriving on PS5, Xbox Series X for free

Bethesda just announced that two of its games, Doom Eternal and Elder Scrolls Online, would be making the move to PS5 and Xbox Series X for free to players who already own them on PS4 and Xbox One.

To top it off, Bethesda stated that it will offer free upgrades for any existing titles that it brings over to next-gen, so hopefully, you won't have to pay for Skyrim for the fifteenth time.

Will Doom Eternal and ESO be launch titles?

Bethesda wrote in a blog post, "We’ll have more information to share in the coming weeks and months about The Elder Scrolls Online and DOOM Eternal on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 including expected release windows and a list of enhancements."

As of right now, it's unclear when the release dates will be, but hopefully, a game like ESO, which is an MMORPG with a giant fan base, will get ported over at launch rather than later so next-gen buyers can do their dailies on their new console (do it for me, please).

Additionally, we hope that a game like ESO will support cross-play between cross-gen players, like from Xbox One to Xbox Series X and vice versa.

Bethesda stated that more will be announced at QuakeCon At Home from August 7 to 9 including information about all the latest Bethesda titles.