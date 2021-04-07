Diablo 2 Resurrected alpha test starts April 9: Here's how to join

Blizzard unveiled Diablo 2: Resurrected at BlizzConline, and now the team is holding its first technical alpha test, which will be available to a small group of players this weekend.

If you've already opted in, the test will begin at 7 am PT/10 am ET on Friday, April 9 and continue to 10 am PT/1 pm ET on April 12. If you haven't yet, here's how to do it.

How to opt-in the Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha test

In order to opt-in for the Diablo 2: Resurrected technical alpha test, simply go to this link, and click the massive "opt-in" button. Not everyone will be selected to participate, but if you do happen to get in, keep in mind that this game is a work in progress.

Additionally, the technical alpha will be a single-player-only experience, but there will be a multiplayer test that takes place later this year. As far as what you'll actually be experiencing, the technical alpha will actually cover Acts I and II in the game.

However, you'll have access to only three of the classes in the game: Amazon, Barbarian and Sorceress. And if you get in, you will only be able to see the old in-game cinematics, as they are currently a placeholder for now.

As far as some technical aspects go, progression will not carry over to the real game, nor will you be able to load your old Diablo II save file into the alpha. And finally, there will be controller support, but Blizzard states that it's still under development, "so any feedback will be valuable for us during this testing phase."