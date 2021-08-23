Trending

Dell's new Inspiron 15 3000 laptop falls to $411 in sitewide savings event

Save on the new Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop

Dell is kicking off the week with continued back-to-school discounts on select PCs. For a limited time, one of the best laptops for students is even more affordable. 

As part of the sale, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $411. That's $107 off the laptop's former price of $519 and one of the best laptop deals we've spotted today.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $490 now $411 @ Dell
For a limited time, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is $150 off its normal price. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and a 128GB SSD. If you're looking for an affordable laptop, it's a solid choice. View Deal

Dell's Inspiron 15 3000 series laptops are a tremendous value if you want a portable all-around PC. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and a 128GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact model Inspiron 15 3000, it has an average user rating of 4 out 5 stars on Dell's website. Feedback from satisfied owners praise the laptop's performance and design.

Port-wise, the new Dell Inspiron 15 3000 equips you with two USB 3.2 Type A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and an RJ45 port. There's also an SD card reader on board and audio jack on board. 

With a weight of 4 pounds and 14.3 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches, the Dell Inspiron 15 is on a par with competing budget 15-inch laptops. It's in the same weight class as the HP Chromebook 15 (4 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 (4.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches).

So if you're due for an upgrade and don't want to spend a fortune on a new laptop for school or work, the Inspiron 15 3000 fits the bill. 

Dell deals tend to sell out fast, so don't hesitate too long. 

