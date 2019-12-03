Trending

Dell's incredible XPS 13 drops to $799 but this deal won't last long

An amazing price on our favorite laptop

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, and yet we just found one of the best laptop deals of the year. 

Dell is selling the incredible XPS 13 for just $799, or $400 off its retail price. On sale is a 1080p model with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

This sale won't last long, so you should act fast!

XPS 13 (9380) w/ 256GB SSD: was $1,199 now $799 @ Dell
The XPS 13 (9380) is an excellent everyday laptop that rarely drops below $800. This config packs a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's an absolute steal at this price!View Deal

In our XPS 13 review, we named this sleek device the best laptop around. This machine can do it all; It has a premium metal chassis, a gorgeous 13.3-inch display and long battery life (12+ hours).  Best of all, this 2019 model has an improved webcam, which sits above the display, where it belongs. 

Yes, Dell released a newer version with 10th Gen CPUs, this XPS 13 with 8th Gen chips can run even the most demanding programs. 

This deal is already 44% claimed as I write this, so you'll want to jump on this ASAP.