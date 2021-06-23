Dell continues Prime Day party with Early Summer Sale — laptops from £239

With Amazon Prime Day 2021 officially over, Dell is keeping the shopping spree going with its Early Summer Sale, offering a bunch of early deals on popular Dell XPS and Alienware laptops with prices starting from just £239.



Until Monday, June 28, bargain hunters can shop from Dell's full range of special deals on everything from gaming laptops to 2-in-1 laptops for business. Some of the best offers include a Dell G15 gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and Intel Core i7 processor receiving a £269.99 discount, £409.99 off the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, and plenty more. What's more, you can use the "SUMMERSALE15" code for a 15% discount.

Dell Early Summer Sale deals

Dell G15: was £1,318 now £1,049 @ Dell

Save £269.99 on the new Dell G15 gaming laptop during the Early Summer Sale. The 15.6-inch gaming laptop boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a speedy 1TB SSD. Don't miss out!View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was £1,918 now £1,509 @ Dell

Now on sale with a £409.99 discount, the brilliant Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is worth checking out. The laptop is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and a fancy 13.4-inch 16:10 WLED touch display. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was £318 now £239 @ Dell

With a 25% discount, the Inspiron 15 is now just £239. Perfect for students and professionals, this laptop sports an Intel Celeron Processor N4020, 128GB SSD for storage, 4GB of RAM, and narrow bezels to make the most of its 15.6-inch display. View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2: was £2,869 now £1,999 @ Dell

Now with an £869.99 price cut, the powerful Alienware Area-51m R" gaming laptop is under £2,000. Expect a 10th Gen Intel i7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card, a formidable 17.3-inch FHS display, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD with an extra 1TB hard drive. View Deal

Alienware 25-inch Gaming Monitor: was £434.08 now £349.98 @ Dell

On sale with an £84 price cut, this 25-inch Alienware AW2521HFA gaming monitor is now just £349. Expect an FHD (1920 x 1080) display panel with a 240Hz refresh rate (1ms), support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, and slots for two HDMI and one DisplayPort. View Deal

The Dell Early Summer Sale has plenty of more deals on monitors, desktops and laptops, with Mega Deals offering savings of up to £1,600. Now with Prime Day over, there's still a chance to score more deals.



Deals also include the latest Dell XPS 13, which is one of the best laptops you can get today. With an 11th Gen Intel i5 processor, 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a beautiful 13.4-inch FHD+ display panel, this laptop is nothing to sneeze at.



Dell's week-long event will continue until Monday, June 28, so keep an eye out on its main page for daily Mega Deals and bargain prices on laptops.