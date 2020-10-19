Black Friday 2020: Early deals and predictions

Black Friday 2020 will be here before we know it as the holiday season rapidly approaches. In fact, retailers are already prepping for the post-Thanksgiving Day shopping bonanza. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, Black Friday will be unlike ever before.

That being said, you can expect Black Friday 2020 to be bigger than ever. We're talking discounts that are way too good to pass up. We've been covering Black Friday deals for more than 11 years now, so we’re seasoned pros here at Laptop Mag. We’ll help sort through Black Friday deals so you can score the best price breaks on even the most coveted products.

From now through the holidays, we’ll share all of our best Black Friday shopping tips, trends, and advice right here. In the meantime, here are the best early Black Friday deals available at various retailers this month.

Is Black Friday canceled?

Black Friday is not canceled this year — although retailers are taking a different approach. In fact, several retailers are offering early Black Friday deals this month. Due to the ongoing pandemic, more people are shopping online. However, for shoppers who want the instant gratification of in-store shopping, curbside pickup will be available.

Big box retailers like Best Buy and Walmart will not be open on Thanksgiving Day. "To meet our customers’ changing lives this holiday, we’re enhancing the way we fulfill orders, from offering more convenient pickup options at our stores to making sure BestBuy.com orders arrive at the right time," Best Buy wrote in a blog post.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday takes place on Friday, November 27 this year, since Black Friday traditionally occurs on the day after Thanksgiving. While that’s the official date of this year’s Black Friday, the event is kicking off early at some retailers.

Best Buy's Prep for the Holidays Sale offers Black Friday pricing on a range of tech from laptops to tablets to peripherals.

Technically, Black Friday is a one-day shopping event, however, we've been seeing fantastic discounts from the start of the season. We saw some of these sales teased earlier this month.

Top Black Friday deals this month

Laptops

Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Dell XPS 13 7390 4K Laptop: was $1,799 now $1,402 @ Amazon

Lenovo Yoga C940: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Tablets

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" (256GB): was $729 now $549 @ Amazon

Surface Pro 7 w/ keyboard: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $125 @ Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $178 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

Gaming

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook (120Hz): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

MSI GF65 Thin 15.6" Gaming Laptop was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Pre-order): was $60 now $50 @ Amazon

Madden NFL 21 for PS4|PS5: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset: was $60 now $29 @ Amazon

What should you buy during Black Friday?

Over the course of many years, Black Friday was overrun with TV and laptop deals. In recent years, retailers offer Black Friday discounts on just about all things tech. For frugal shoppers, Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to also find the best deals on headphones, tablets, gaming consoles and more.

Laptops tend to see the most generous price cuts. For example, last year, the Apple AirPods Pro was on sale for $199 at Staples. This deal recently returned and for a limited time is up for grabs at Staples, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Our Black Friday 2020 deal predictions

Amazon Kindle: Amazon will dominate Black Friday as per usual. During Black Friday 2020, expect discounts on everything from the retailer's all-new Fire HD 8 tablets to its Kindle Oasis reader.

Apple MacBook: This year we saw the 2020 model MacBook Air drop to $849. Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro sold for as low as $1,199 over the summer. Retailers will likely revise these deals and maybe discount an extra $20 to $50 on Black Friday.

Apple iPads: Apple's coveted iPad and iPad Pro tablets will surely see price drops on Black Friday. Even the newly released iPad Air 4 might get its first discount. We expect it to see a modest $30 to $50 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab: Samsung recently released the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 in August and we’re already seeing deals for it. This season, we saw the base model Galaxy Tab S7 drop to $549 ($100 off).

Sony PS5 console: Walmart is the king of game console deals and will rule Black Friday 2020. The PS5 is due to hits shelves in November and the way preorders flew off the shelves, we may not see a discount yet. The big-box retailer is bound to have not deals per se, but possibly exclusive PS5 console bundles.

Microsoft Xbox Series X console: Again, Walmart hands-down usually has the best Xbox deals. Also arriving in stores in November, the Xbox Series may not get a discount so early. That's not to say that there won't be some terrific bundles available.