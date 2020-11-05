Xbox Black Friday deals: The best early discounts

Xbox fans have a lot to smile about this month. The best Xbox Black Friday deals are trickling in early as we countdown the days to the Xbox Series X's November 10 release date.

Whether you want to buy a new Xbox console or just stock up on games, you can save big with early and upcoming Black Friday deals. While we don't expect to see discounts on the Xbox Series X console, we predict steep discounts on Xbox games and accessories.

Black Friday Xbox One deals to expect

Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart are good for offering fantastic Black Friday deals on Xbox merch.

Last year, Amazon had the Xbox One Wireless Controller on sale for $39 on Black Friday. We expect this deal to return for Black Friday 2020 with an even bigger discount. Black Friday is also bound to offer markdowns on the best gaming headsets from brands like HyperX, Turtle Beach, Razer, and more.

If you want to grow your Xbox game library or use the latest system's backward-compatibility with Xbox One discs, now is the time rack up. We expect to see excellent Black Friday deals on Xbox One games. And if you need more room for games, external hard drives should also see generous price cuts.

Although Black Friday tends to bring the best end-of year Xbox discounts, there are plenty of solid Xbox deals available right now. We're rounding up the best early Xbox Black Friday deals we find and listing them here. Here are the best Xbox deals you can get right now.

Best Black Friday Xbox One deals right now

Best Xbox Black Friday deals

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console: from $249 @ Microsoft

Xbox One consoles are hard to find these days. Luckily, Microsoft Store lets you build your own Xbox One S bundle. This value pack saves you money since it includes 3 free games and comes with an optional $10 off an Xbox Wireless Controller offer.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Pre-order): was $60 now $50 @ Amazon

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Preorder it now from Amazon and save $10. Orders will ship to meet the game's November 10 release date.



Far Cry 6 Preorder for Xbox One: was $60 now $50 @ Amazon

Save $10 when you preorder Far Cry 6 for Xbox One. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara. This game has a December 31 release date.

NBA 2K21 for Xbox One: was $60 now $49 @ Amazon

NBA 2K21 is the latest release in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series. With exciting improvements upon its best-in-class gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of pro basketball.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: was $60 now $43 @ Amazon

Get one of the best Star Wars games for 50% off right now. This is a souls-like metroidvania take on the Star Wars franchise that doesn't miss a beat. If you want to play a third-person light saber action game, then this is it.

Need for Speed Heat on Xbox One: was $60 now $26 @ Amazon

You can save a $34 on Need for Speed Heat, which is the latest and greatest entry in the Need for Speed series. It has the seal of approval from Time Extend's very own Adam Ismail, a racing game aficionado.

Xbox One Wireless Controller: $65 @ Amazon

The Xbox One Wireless Controllers works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10. Last year, this controller was on sale for $39 on Black Friday. We expect this deal to return this year with an even bigger discount.

Xbox accessory deals: Up to $50 off @ Microsoft

Logitech G920 Steering Wheel: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

Whether you're playing a car racing or delivery truck game, a racing wheel controller is essential. For a limited time, you can score one for $150 off at Amazon.