The best portable monitors in 2022

Investing in a portable monitor for your laptop instantly expands your screen real estate. Portable monitors are also great for gaming or mirroring a tablet, smartphone or camera.

Creators, photographers, and business pros will benefit from the convenience portable monitors offer. These add-on displays make it possible to multitask from anywhere. Whether you're video editing, touching up photos or working with documents, an extra screen helps streamline your productivity.

If you want a compact display that easily fits in a backpack or small workspace, here are the best portable monitors you can get.

1. Asus ProArt Display PA148CTV Best portable monitor for creators Specifications Display Size: 14-inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Max Refresh Rate: 60Hz Weight: 1.6 pounds Connectivity: USB-C, Micro HDMI Reasons to buy + Anti-glare multi-touch panel + Wide color gamut + Asus dial on-screen display controls Reasons to avoid - Pricey

The Asus ProArt Display PA148CTV is one of the best portable monitors for creators. Photographers, video editors, and graphics designers will benefit from its useful pro-grade tools.

It features a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare 10-point touch screen and is pre-calibrated to meet Calman verification standards. With a 100% sRGB wide color gamut and Delta E < 2 color accuracy, this ProArt display ensures rich, life-like reproduction of every hue.

One feature that makes this ProArt Display stand out from competing portable monitors is Asus Dial. This rotary mechanism works in conjunction with Adobe creative apps. It enables precise, on-screen control of color balance and tone, time axis adjustment, brush smooth modification, and more.

2. Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Portable monitor with an awesome active stylus Specifications Display Size: 14 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Max Refresh Rate: 60Hz Weight: 1.5 pounds Reasons to buy + Bright, color-rich panel + Lightweight design + Fantastic Active Stylus + Sturdy kickstand Reasons to avoid - Glossy, reflective screen

Lenovo's ThinkVision M14t combines flexibility and style into an ultra-portable display. It's a great tool for designers, animators, presenters, and anyone else who wants a compact extra screen. The included pressure-sensitive Active Pen allows for precise sketching.

It features a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 10-point touch screen with 300 nits of brightness for picture-perfect clarity even when you're outdoors. The display's barely-there bezels, tilt function and great viewing angles ensure comfortable viewing.

In our ThinkVision M14t review , we gave it a 4 out of 5-stars, citing its color-rich display, lightweight design, nifty stylus, and sturdy keyboard.

At just 1.5 pounds 14.8 x 10.5 x 2.7 inches, the ThinkVision M14t easily fits into a travel bag or backpack and won't hog up too much workspace. Two built-in USB-C ports on either side of the portable monitor connect to USB-C-compatible laptops and phones.

3. SideTrak Swivel HD Super portable laptop monitor Specifications Display Size: 12.5 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Max Refresh Rate: 60Hz Weight: 1.3 pounds Reasons to buy + A Lightweight natural extension of your laptop screen + Insanely portable Reasons to avoid - Pricey

SideTrak's appropriately named Swivel HD swivels and rotates 360 and 270 degrees, respectively. It features a 1920 x 1080 panel with 300 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Sidetrack offers this display in 14-inch and 12.5-inch screen sizes for anyone looking to invest in a smaller-sized portable display. Whereas many of today's mobile monitors are freestanding, the Sidetrack Swivel HD securely affixes to the back of your laptop.

At just 1.3 pounds and 12 x 7.4 x 0.7 inches, the SideTrack Swivel HD is one of the lightest portable monitors out there. It works with Windows, Chrome OS, and macOS laptops via Thunderbolt USB-C or USB-A and HDMI connectivity.

4. ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor Widely compatible portable monitor Specifications Display Size: 15.6 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Max Refresh Rate: 60Hz Weight: 1.8 pounds Connectivity: USB 3.0 Reasons to buy + Bright, colorful display + Versatile viewing modes + Broad OS compatibility Reasons to avoid - Limited touch functionality

The ViewSonic VG1655 is suitable for travelling professionals and remote workers alike. It sports a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare IPS panel with 250 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display offers touch screen support in mirroring mode only.

The portable monitor's built-in stand allows for portrait or landscape mode viewing.

Although we didn't test this monitor, ViewSonic VG1655 reviews on Amazon average 4.5 out of 5-stars. Feedback from well-pleased owners praise its lightweight design, bright panel, and touch screen support for Samsung Dex.

Port-wise, you get a Mini HDMI, two USB Type-C ports, and a headphone jack. And with 2-way powered USB-C connectivity, the VG1655 can be powered by the connected laptop. The VG1655 works with just about every operating system including Android, Apple iOS, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows.

5. Asus ZenScreen MB16AMT Portable Monitor Battery-powered portable monitor Specifications Display Size: 15.6 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Max Refresh Rate: 60Hz Weight: 2 pounds Connectivity: USB-C Reasons to buy + 10-point touch screen + Built-in 7800mAh battery + Hybrid-signal USB-C and micro-HDMI support Reasons to avoid - Heavier than competitors

Asus ZenScreen MB16AMT is the best portable monitor for power users and gamers. It packs a built-in high capacity 7,800mAh battery so it doesn't sap juice from connected devices.

It features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 10-point touch screen at 60Hz with 250 nits of brightness. Automatic screen orientation switches to portrait or landscape mode while connecting to your laptop. This ensures comfortable viewing whether you're presenting, viewing documents, books or browsing the internet.

Hybrid-signal USB-C and micro-HDMI connectivity lets you display content from a range of devices. It connects to laptops, tablets, phones, cameras and game consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

Incorporated into the ZenScreen MB16AMT's design is a foldable smart case to protect it from dust, dirt, dings and scratches. And when you're not using the case, a unique smart pen hole lets you prop the display up on a flat surface.

With a weight of 2 pounds, the MB16AMT is slightly heavier than competing portable monitors. It's a small trade-off if you prefer a portable monitor with its own power source.