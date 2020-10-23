Best Black Friday laptop deals: Early sales available right now

Black Friday is approaching with the best Black Friday laptop deals in tow. This holiday shopping season, we expect to see monumental discounts on today's best notebooks PCs.

Traditionally, frugal shoppers look toward to Black Friday to score the best price on a new laptop. However, Black Friday deals usually begin surfacing within the weeks leading up to the actual day. In fact, just about every retailer is offering holiday pricing on various configuration laptops at the moment.

Best Buy and Walmart Black Friday deals sneak peeks are currently up for grabs. Not to be outdone, laptop manufacturers Dell and Lenovo are also marking down their inventory.

So although Black Friday falls on November 27, there are tons of excellent Black Friday-like laptop deals out there. Be sure to check out our Black Friday hub for the best deals on today's top mobile tech.

In the meantime, here are the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get right now.

Best Black Friday laptop deals right now

Windows Laptops

New Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,420 @ Dell

This new Dell XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel anti-glare display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. Use coupon, "50OFF699" to drop it down to $1,420. View Deal

New Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: was $1,399 now $1,224 @ Dell

For a limited time, Dell is taking $175 off the XPS 13 Touch. This machines packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 1.2-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon code, "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,224.View Deal

New Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $999 now $819 @ Dell

This super-portable 2-in-1 has a gorgeous 13.4-inch (1920 X 1200) touchscreen display 1.2-GHz Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Save $130 in this Dell Black Friday sneak peek. Even better, use coupon code, "50OFF699" to drop its price to $819.99. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 Laptop: was $2,149 now $899 Lenovo

Lenovo takes a whopping $1,249 off the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 via coupon "THINKYAY". This masterpiece of a laptop is attractive and light and boasts a best-in-class keyboard and lengthy battery. The base model packs a 14-inch, 1080p IPS display, 1.6-GHz i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 Laptop: was $3,099 now $1,859 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the best business 2-in-1 4K laptop to buy. We love its gorgeous touchscreen, great performance, and world-class keyboard. This model on sale 14-inch, 2K display, 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Lenovo coupon code, "THINKHAPPY" knocks $1,240 off its regular price. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 3t 2-in-1 Laptop:was $1,149 now $949 @ HP

Now $200 off, the HP Spectre x360 13t is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. The base model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.1-GHz Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 15t 2-in-1 Laptop:was $1,499 now $1.399 @ HP

If you want a 15-inch laptop, you can save $100 on the HP Spectre x360 15t 2-in-1. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) touch display, a 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Gaming Laptops

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $809 now $685 @ Dell

The Dell G3 15 3500 series is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine on sale packs a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. An Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 CPU with 4GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics. Use coupon, "50OFF699" to drop its price down to $685.View Deal

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,039 now $823 @ Dell

This Dell G5 gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920x1080) display, 2.5-GHz Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. For graphics, Dell equipped this machine with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. Dell coupon, "50OFF699" knocks it down to $823.

Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,299 now $1,714 @ Dell

Dell's Black Friday 2020 sneak peek takes up to $846 off Alienware Area-51m R2 machines — prices start at $1,714. The base model packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.

View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,519 @ Dell

This Black Friday deal sneak peek takes $331 off the Alienware m15 R3. This model packs 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $979 now $799 @ Walmart (Starts Nov. 4 at 7pm ET)

As seen in Walmart's Black Friday ad, beginning Nov. 4, you can save $180 on the MSI GF65 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch HD display, Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and 512GB SSD. View Deal

MacBooks

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $899 @ B&H

One of the best laptop deals right now takes $100 off the latest MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard. Now on sale for an all-time low price, the base model MacBook Air packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 10th Gen 1.1-GHz Core i3 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Amazon offers the same price. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The 512GB model MacBook Air is currently $100 off at Amazon. This notebook packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (1TB): was $1,999 now $1849 @ Amazon

Apple's power-user dedicated MacBook Pro gets a $150 discount in this laptop deal. This MacBook Pro on sale packs 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16" 2019 (512GB): was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard. For a limited time, it's $300 off. View Deal

Chromebooks

HP Pro c640 Chromebook (Customizable): was $794 now $555 @ HP

With its 180° lie-flat chassis, built-in webcam and audio, the HP Pro c640 Chromebook is great for running projects and meetings. The base model packs a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Pentium Gold 6405U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. View Deal

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $549 @ Samsung

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4K for as little as $549 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. This is one of the few Chromebooks to feature a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It's powered by a Core i5-10210U CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100 2-in-1: was $519 now $369 @ Dell

The Chromebook 3000 Series 2-in-1 is great for school and beyond. It features a tamper- and spill-resistant keyboard, long battery life and powerful Intel CPU performance. At $149 off, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $699 now $629 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 has a flexible, 360-degree flip and fold aluminum chassis. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. View Deal