Asus TUF RTX 3050 gaming laptop falls to just under $750 in flash deal

The Asus TUF Gaming F17 is priced to move during Best Buy's 24-hour Flash Sale. If you're bargain shopping for a powerful gaming laptop, you'll want to move fast on this deal.

Today only, you can get the Asus TUF Gaming F17 with RTX 3050 Ti GPU for $749 . That's $250 less than its normal retail price of $999. It's the lowest price ever for this configuration and an incredibly low price for an RTX 30 series GPU laptop.

Asus TUF Gaming F17: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

Now $250 off, the Asus TUF Gaming F17 is a solid gaming machine. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11260H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU does all the heavy graphics lifting.

In our Asus TUF Gaming F17 review, we praised its strong performance and graphics as well as its comfortable keyboard. We also liked its battery life which endured 7 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test of constant web surfing over Wi-Fi at a brightness of 150 nits.

Our Asus TUF Gaming F17 review unit had a Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. It performed well in real-world and overall performance tests, surpassing the category average for gaming laptops. You can expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with the power of Intel's 11th Gen Intel CPU and GeForce RTX 30 series graphics.

With a weight of 5.7 pounds and 1.0 inches thin, the Asus TUF Gaming F17 is more portable than its 17-inch competitors. It's lighter than the Razer Blade Pro 17 (6.1 pounds, 0.8 inches thin) Alienware m17 R4 (6.6 pounds, 15.7 x 11.6 x 0.7~0.9 inches).

At $250 off, the Asus TUF F17 Gaming is a solid buy if you want premium RTX 30 graphics without the premium price.

This deal ends March 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET, so act now.