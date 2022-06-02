Asus Chromebook CX1 with 17-inch display drops to $199

The Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1700) is one the best 17-inch laptops for everyday use. It boots in seconds, has a long-lasting battery, and features built-in virus protection.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus Chromebook CX1 for just $199 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Usually, this Chromebook retails for $369, so that's $170 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've tracked for this 1080p laptop. It's also one of the best Chromebook deals for the money.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook CX1: was $369 now $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Currently $170 off at Best Buy, the Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1700) is one of the best 17-inch laptops for everyday use. It features an impressive 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming movies.

The Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1700) is one of the best Chrome OS laptops around. It packs an impressive 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a size and resolution you don't often see on Chromebooks.

Powering the machine is a 1.0-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU paired with 4GB of RAM. For safekeeping your important files, it affords you 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. While these specs may seem meager, on Google's lightweight and efficient Chrome OS, it's plenty oomph for creating docs, browsing the web and streaming.

Although we didn't test it, Asus Chromebook CX1 reviews average 4.7 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Happy owners praise the Chromebook CX1's large, bright screen, instant start up, and snappy performances. Others love its and ease of use and durable design.

For your connectivity needs, the Chromebook CX1 packs plenty of ports. You get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C with display and power delivery support and a built-in 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack. There's also a built-in microSD card reader on board for storage expansion and file transfers.

If you're looking for an affordable big screen laptop for home, school, and basic productivity, the Asus Chromebook CX1 is a solid choice.