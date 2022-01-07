Apple's Mac mini M1 PC sees $100 price drop at Amazon

Apple's Mac mini M1 may be showing its age, but its still one of the best compact computers to buy. It delivers three times the CPU performance than that if its successor and now, costs a fraction of the price.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Mac mini with M1 chip for $599 at Amazon. Normally, it retails for $699, so you're saving $100 with this deal. It's the lowest price we've ever seen the Mac mini M1 fall to and one of today's best Apple deals.

Apple Mac mini M1 (256GB): was $699 now $599 @ Amazon Apple Mac mini M1 (256GB): was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the Mac mini with Apple M1 chip back at its lowest price yet. With performance power on par with the MacBook Pro M1, this compact computer is a powerhouse. Add to cart to drop its price down to $599.

Apple's Mac mini lives up to its name with a weight of 4 pounds and measuring 7.8 x 7.8 x 1.4 inches dimensions-wise. As for specs, it features Apple's M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU and a 256GB solid state drive.

If you require more storage, Amazon also has the Mac mini M1 with 512GB SSD on sale for $799 ($100 off).

In our Mac mini with M1 review, we praise its outstanding performance, energy efficiency and Wi-Fi 6 support. Overall, the Mac mini M1 is a great value and we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

During testing, the Mac mini M1 chip scoffed at just about everything we threw at it. Whether it was jumping between dozens of open Google Chrome tabs or editing 4K videos, it never slowed down. Even while editing a 4K clip with Adobe Premiere Pro while streaming three 1080p YouTube videos in the background, the Mac mini M1 performed well.

In our lab, the Mac mini scored 1,706 on Geekbench 5 single-core performance tests. This beats the 2018 Mac mini as well as the Apple MacBook Pro M1 (1,695). It also mops the floor with the 10th Gen Intel Core-i7 Apple iMac (1,249).

As for connectivity, the Mac mini M1 has two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. Bluetooth makes it easy to pair with a Bluetooth-enabled mouse, keyboard or headphones.

Now at its best price yet, the Apple Mac mini M1 is a solid choice if you want a powerful, space-saver of a desktop.