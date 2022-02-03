Apple's iPad Air is back on sale for $499 — its lowest price ever

Apple's iPad Air 4 has everything you could ever want in a tablet. It's lightweight, powerful, and provides good battery life.

Best Buy continues to offer the iPad Air for $499 . That's $100 off its regular retail price and its lowest price yet.

In fact, this is the best iPad Air deal we've seen since the holidays.

Apple iPad Air 4: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the sleek and powerful Apple iPad Air — its biggest discount yet. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life. We gave the iPad Air an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

Apple's iPad Air is the brand's fastest tablet yet. It's also a great value since it offers all the best features of the 11-inch iPad Pro for less.

The iPad in this deal features a 10.9-inch Retina display, an A14 Bionic chip, and 64GB of storage. It also supports Apple Pencil for note-taking and drawing as well as a Magic Keyboard for a laptop feel (both sold separately).

As we note in our iPad Air (2020) review, we loved its sleek, thin-bezel design and loud, clear speakers. We also liked the tablet's solid battery life, lasting 10 hours and 29 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the iPad Air a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award for its excellent performance.

In terms of design, the iPad Air looks more like an iPad Pro than an entry-level iPad. Its redesigned chassis has slimmer display bezels than its predecessor. Not only does it have a smaller footprint, but it also makes for a more immersive viewing experience.

At 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches and 1 pound, the iPad Air is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Go 2 (9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches and 1.1 pounds). The 11-inch iPad Pro has almost the same dimensions and weight as the iPad Air, coming in at 8.7 x 7 x 0.23 inches and 1 pound.

We suspect this deal won't last too long, so act fast!