Best Amazon Prime Day Anker deals 2022: Portable chargers, docks and cables

By published

Score big savings on Anker portable chargers and cables

Anker portable charger
(Image credit: Anker)
Jump to:

Anker portable chargers provide reliable fast charging for laptops, tablets, phones and more. Day 2 of Prime Day continues with epic savings on Anker (opens in new tab) chargers, docks, and cables. 

As part of the sale, the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 Portable Charger (opens in new tab) is down to $45. Usually, it retails for $70 so that's $25 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this high-capacity power bank.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 USB-C Portable Charger: was $70 now $45 @ Amazon
Now $25 off, the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 is at its lowest price ever. This high-capacity 20,000mAh USB-C portable charger lets you recharge your devices from anywhere. It provides fast charging for laptops, tablets, phones and just about any other mobile gadget. 

The Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 is one of the best portable chargers to buy. It features a capacity of 20,000mAh and USB-C input and output support. 

Sporting a travel-friendly design, this lightweight power bank lets you charge just any mobile device from anywhere. Anker's MultiProtect safety system includes high-voltage protection, current regulation, and temperature control. For added peace of mind, Anker portable chargers are backed by a worry-free 18-month warranty.

As an alternative, Amazon also has the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 (opens in new tab) Portable Charger on sale for just $19.99 ($10 off). One of the slimmest portable chargers around, it has a cell capacity of 10,000mAh and delivers 18W of fast-charging power. 

If you're looking for fast and convenient charging from anywhere, an Anker portable charger is worth considering.

Prime Day ends at midnight PT. Visit our Prime Day 2022 deals hub for big savings on mobile tech, gaming, and more.   

More Anker Prime Day deals

Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger: was $22 now $15 @ Amazon
Save $7 on the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000. This 10,000mAh portable power bank recharges in just 4.5 hours

Anker Powerline III USB-C Fast Charging Cord: was $18 now $13 @ Amazon
Save $5 on the Anker Powerline III Fast Charging Cable with Power Delivery. This USB-C to USB-C cord fast-charges your MacBook, Chromebook, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy phone and more. 

Anker USB-C Power Strip: was $40 now $32 @ Amazon
Save $8 on the Anker USB-C Power Strip with Power Delivery. Great for home, office or travel, it supplies with with two Outlets and three USB Ports (2 USB-A, 1 USB-C) with Switch Control. Overload protection and a fire-retardant casing ensures safe charging. It ships with adhesive stickers for securing on a desk or wall. 

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  