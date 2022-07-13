Andiamo! MSI Pulse GL66 with RTX 3070 GPU gets $300 price cut — lowest price ever on Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 is coming to an end and if you snag this MSI Pulse GL66 for $300 off while you can, it'll be the perfect crime.

Anyway, you can get the MSI Pulse GL66 at Amazon for just $1,199 (opens in new tab), which is an awesome price for a gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 GPU.

MSI Pulse GL66 deal

(opens in new tab) MSI Pulse GL66 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop for a limited time. This gaming rig is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Doing the heavy lifting for graphics is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

MSI is renowned for its family of gaming notebooks and the Pulse GL66 is one of its most powerful members. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it packs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Although we didn't test this model, in our MSI GS66 Stealth review, we praised its sleek, attractive design and battery life which lasted 6+ hours during testing. We gave the MSI GS66 a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice award for its good overall and gaming performance.

Our review unit had a 10th Gen Intel Core CPU, 16GB of RAM and RTX 3080 graphics. As a reminder, the laptop this deal houses the latest 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 3070 GPU. We expect the performance of the Pulse GL66 in this deal to be on par with that of its sibling.

At 4.6 pounds and 0.9 x 14.1 x 10.2 inches, the Pulse GL66 is in the same weight class as its competitors. It's slightly lighter than the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.6 x 0.9 inches) and Alienware m15 R4 (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than the 2021 model Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (4.4 pounds and measuring 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

Overall, the MSI Pulse GL66 is worth considering if you want an RTX 30 series gaming laptop. Especially at this price!