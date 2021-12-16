AirPods 3rd generation fall to $139 — lowest price of the year

Apple's AirPods 3rd generation buds are among the best wireless earbuds to buy. The AirPods 3 release date was not that long ago and now you can snag them for their cheapest price yet.

Currently, Amazon offers the Apple AirPods 3rd Generation for $139. Normally, they retail for $179, so that's $40 in savings. This is the lowest price of the year for these wireless earbuds and among today's best headphone deals.

By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price by $30.

Now $40 off, the the 3rd generation AirPods are at an all time low price. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

AirPods 3 feature a new look, Adaptive EQ, spatial audio and Enhanced Find My AirPods.

In our AirPods 3 review, we loved the earbuds' familiar redesign and extremely comfortable fit. We were also impressed by their audio quality and battery life. We gave the AirPods 3 an overall rating of 4/5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

One of the best features about the AirPods 3 is automatic switching between devices. In one test, our reviewer instantly went from a video meeting on a MacBook Pro 14 to an iPhone 13 Pro Max's music playlist without missing a beat.

As for design, the AirPods 3 look nearly identical to the AirPods Pro. They retain the shiny plastic finish of its predecessors. Just about the only difference between the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro is the larger pressure equalization vent on the Pro version.

With a weight of 0.15 ounces and 1.2 x 0.7 x 0.8 inches dimensions-wise, the AirPods 3 are lighter than most earbuds. They're lighter and smaller than the AirPods Pro (0.19 ounces, 1.2 x 0.9 x 0.9 inches). and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (0.17 ounces, 0.7 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches).

At $40 off, the AirPods 3 have never been cheaper. They're a solid choice if you want to treat yourself or someone special this season.