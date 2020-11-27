Act Fast! This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal probably won’t last long

Newegg Black Friday deals are in full swing with a host of offers you won't find anywhere else. The online retailer's deluge of deals includes a great bargain on the Oculus Quest 2 standalone VR headset.

For a limited time, when you purchase the Oculus Quest 2 for $299 from Newegg, you'll receive a free $15 gift card. It will be a long while before we see a discount on this VR headset, so at least this deal puts some money into your pocket. As far as Black Friday VR deals go, this is one of the best you'll find.

Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset w/ $15 GC: $299 @ Newegg

Although it's too soon to see any Oculus Quest 2 deals, this newly released device is the best VR headset for the price. The latest version of the popular standalone VR headset enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest. View Deal

The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR headset to buy if you're looking for high-quality gear that's affordable.

Its specs sheet consists of a Snapdragon XR2 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and a (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye).

In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Oculus Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice co-sign.

Our review headset came with a 51% charge and took about 30 minutes to get a full charge. The headset's redesigned pliable fabric strips ensure a comfortable and secure fit. Oculus rate's the Quest 2 headset battery life between 2-3 hours. That's on par with the 2 hour and 13 minute uptime we achieved in testing.

At 17.4 ounces and 7.5 x 5.6 x 4 (strap folded in) inches, the Quest 2 is 10% lighter than its predecessor (20.1 ounces, 8.7 x 7.6 x 4.1 inches).

