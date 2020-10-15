Act fast! The Dell Inspiron 14 7000 is $949 for a limited time

This Dell Inspiron 14 7000's exquisite laptop design is backed by a powerful 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. It also comes with a beautifully bright and colorful 14.5-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

This lightweight workhorse is currently on sale at Dell for $949.00. That's a savings of $160 off which is a great deal for this work and home laptop with good battery life.

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 Laptop: Was $1,109.99 now $949.00 The stylish Dell Inspiron 14 7000 is a lightweight workhorse laptop for both home and office. It's armed with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and a battery that will last as long as your work day.View Deal

Stylish, thin and lightweight, the Dell Inspiron 14 7000 is a sight to behold. Made of a silver aluminum chassis with a touch of white around the bezel, it's an elegant presentation. Powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM a 512GB SSD and all-day batter life weren't enough. The crisp, colorful 14.5-inch QHD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio seals the deal for creatives and mobile professionals who need a grab-and-go system that will last as long as they do.

But this isn't just another pretty laptop, with enough power to handle working in Photoshop and all your demanding CPU-pushing software, as well as your multimedia viewing. The Dell Inspiron 14 7000 is a lightweight, incredibly portable workhorse.

At just $949, this is a great Flash Deal from Dell. Act now as there are only six hours left on this fantastic Flash Deal from Dell.