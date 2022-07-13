Act fast! Bose QuietComfort earbuds fall to $179 in limited time Best Buy deal

One of the best prices we've seen for these wireless earbuds!

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale has Prime Day alternative deals for bargain hunters. In fact, the big box retailer mirrors Amazon's best Prime Day Bose deals. 

Currently, Best Buy has the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds on sale for $179 (opens in new tab). That's $100 off their normal price of $279. This marks the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds lowest price ever. This is one of the best headphone deals you can get during Prime Day. Walmart (opens in new tab) has them for the same price. 

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $179 @ Best Buy
Save $100 on the excellent Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds. These provide a comfortable fit, Bose class-leading active noise cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls. This deal ends July 14.

Bose's QuietComfort series of audio products live up to their name. They deliver top-notch active noise-cancellation (ANC) and a secure, comfortable fit. 

In our Bose QuietComfort earbuds review, we found their great sound, elegant design, and excellent ANC impressive. The earbuds also won us over with their convenient touch controls. For these attributes, we gave the Bose QuietComfort earbuds a high 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

Bose managed to pack the noise-cancelling quality of its Bose 700 headphones into a smaller footprint. As for sound quality, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds live up to expectations — delivering detailed instrumental and vocals during music playback. Bose's rated battery life of 6 hours was on par with the 5 hours and 49 minutes of usage we squeezed out of it. 

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale ends July 14, so act now!

