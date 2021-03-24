Acer Predator Helios 300 with RTX 2060 gaming laptop returns to $1,199 — its lowest price yet

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy if you're looking for a VR-ready machine. And for a limited, you can own this powerful gaming notebook for its best price yet.

Currently, B&H has the Acer Predator Helios 300 on sale for $1,289. Formerly $1,299, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen for this gaming machine. In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get outside of the holidays.

Acer Predator Helios 300 deal

Currently $100 off, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1280) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD For graphics handling, it has RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated VRAM.View Deal

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is synonymous with solid performance and graphics. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1280) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD For graphics handling, it has RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. It also supports VR headsets like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive Cosmos.

In our Acer Predator Helios 300 review, we praised its edgy, futuristic design, and comfy, customizable keyboard. We were also impressed by its good overall and gaming performance. Its Core i7-10750H CPU and 16GB RAM hardware provides plenty of muscle for today's demanding PC games, multitasking, and video streaming.

In one test, the Helios 300 ran 40 CPU-draining Google Chrome tabs, one streaming 21 Bridges on Hulu, some running camera reviews on YouTube, and another playing Ted Talks — without breaking a sweat.

At 14.3 x 10.5 x 0.8 inches and weighing 5.5 pounds, the Helios 300 is heavier than its competitors, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (3.5 pounds and 12.8 x 8.6 x 0.7 inches), Gigabyte Aorus 15G (4.9 pounds, 14 x 9.8 x 1 inches) and MSI GE66 Raider 2020 (5.3 pounds, 14.1 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches.

Fantastic deals like this usually don't last long, so don't hesitate to pick up the Acer Predator Helios 300 for a stellar price.