How to buy Dogecoin in New York — purchase DOGE in the Big Apple with ease

“How to buy Dogecoin in New York'' is a popular question east-coast crypto investors are asking. Searching for marketplaces that sell crypto to New Yorkers is like finding a needle in a haystack. Unfortunately, many Dogecoin-supported cryptocurrency exchanges do not serve New Yorkers, including Binance US, Kraken, Voyager, WeBull, Crypto.com, and countless others.

Coinbase is one of the few exchanges that New Yorkers have access to, but users cannot buy Dogecoin on the platform at this time. Thankfully, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that Dogecoin will arrive on the US-based crypto marketplace within two months. However, many New York investors want to get a head start on owning DOGE (Dogecoin’s ticker symbol) before the Coinbase listing date, which could drive the price up.

New Yorkers believe the only platform for purchasing Dogecoin is Robinhood, but many are turned off by the app because it doesn’t allow users to transfer their cryptocurrencies to other wallets; they can only buy and sell. Thankfully, there is another app New Yorkers can use to buy Dogecoin: AnchorUSD.

Not only can you purchase Dogecoin on AnchorUSD, but you can also trade stocks. It even offers a free high-yield savings account with 7.83% APR. Most importantly, you can transfer Dogecoin out of AnchorUSD into a cold or hot wallet. Before I can give you instructions on how to buy Dogecoin, let’s dive into why it’s such a pain in the ass to buy Dogecoin — and other crypto — in New York.

Why it’s difficult to trade crypto in New York

New York requires crypto exchanges to obtain a BitLicence to service its residents. According to CoinSpeaker and JD Supra , applying for a BitLicence can cost up to $100,000 and the approval process can take a long time. On top of that, businesses have to grapple with the costs of staying in compliance with strict New York regulations.

On one hand, there are positives to New York’s BitLicence requirement. It offers New York residents important consumer protections and ensures that businesses follow anti-money laundering laws, cybersecurity regulations, and more. Knowing that a business possesses a BitLicence gives New York crypto investors a peace of mind. On the other, because the process is arduous, costly and onerous, many exchanges forwent the BitLicence application.

“The BitLicense was intended to safeguard the public, but its greatest impact has been creating a regulatory burden that makes it cost prohibitive for most fledgling companies to operate in New York,” JD Supra said.

Although finding a cryptocurrency exchange that lets New Yorkers trade less-established coins is like searching for BigFoot, residents may find some satisfaction with the AnchorUSD app.

How to buy Dogecoin in New York

To buy Dogecoin in New York, download the AnchorUSD app, which is available for iOS and Android. Input your email (or phone number) and password, and tap “Sign up.” After verifying your email, you’ll be prompted to enter more personal details, including your name, birthdate, country of residence and phone number. After completing this short form, you should get a message that says, “Your account is approved.” Tap on “Go to dashboard.”

From here, I’ll tell you how to buy Dogecoin — and it’s super easy.

1. On your dashboard, click the magnifying-glass icon on the top-right corner and type in “Dogecoin.”

2. Tap on “Dogecoin” and tap “Buy.”

How to buy Dogecoin in New York (Image credit: AnchorUSD)

3. Tap on “Verify and Add Payment Method.” This will lead you to a message that says, “Get verified to link your bank.” Tap on “Get Verified.” Follow the prompts to verify your identity and connect your bank account.

4. Navigate back to Dogecoin’s buy/sell page, tap “Buy,” and type in how much DOGE you’d like to purchase in the “Amount” area.

5. Tap “Buy DOGE,” and congratulations, you’re a New Yorker who’s finally secured some Dogecoin without breaking a sweat.

6. To verify that Dogecoin is in your AnchorUSD account, tap on the back button to navigate to your dashboard.

How to buy Dogecoin in New York (Image credit: AnchorUSD)

7. Tap on the wallet icon on the bottom taskbar and you should see your DOGE tokens you just purchased.

As always, do your own research to determine whether AnchorUSD is best for you. This is not financial advice, and as we’ve seen with Dogecoin’s volatile swings in price, it has a tendency to fluctuate wildly. Be sure to exercise caution when it comes to crypto investments; virtual currency is a highly speculative asset class.

