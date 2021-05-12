What is Shiba Inu coin? The new crypto known as the 'Dogecoin killer'

"What is Shiba Inu coin?" is the question of the week as a new canine cryptocurrency hits the market to compete with Dogecoin. Dubbed "the Dogecoin killer," Shiba scored a Binance listing on May 10 — a big win for Shiba token holders.

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, legitimized Shiba ($SHIB), which caused it to skyrocket in one day. On May 9, Shiba was trading at around $0.000014; it surged by 164% the next day with an all-time high of $0.000037. Thanks to its skyrocketing price and Binance listing, Shiba became the talk of the town and people around the world want to know one thing: "What the heck is Shiba?"

What is Shiba Inu coin?

Shiba is an ERC-20 token, which means it runs on Ethereum and uses the blockchain's smart-contract technology.

It's also a meme token like Dogecoin and SafeMoon; this means that Shiba is a virtual currency that is more focused on serving up shits and giggles for social media culture than actually offering practical utility. Despite its frivolous nature, some SHIB holders have made some serious cash with the meme token, especially if they purchased tokens before the Binance listing.

After sifting through Shiba's 22-page white paper (the author calls it "woofpaper"), the meme token's main objective is to safeguard the main creed of cryptocurrency: decentralization. Decentralization is the practice of thwarting single, authoritative entities from monopolizing control. Shiba runs on a blockchain (a peer-to-peer network of computers) that validates transactions via machine consensus, abolishing the need for meddling, moderating third parties.

The founder behind Shiba is an anonymous person called Ryoshi (a pseudonym). "Who I am is not very important," Riyoshi said in a Medium blog, but they revealed that they're an independent cryptocurrency trader who is fascinated by the concept of decentralized communities.

Interestingly, the woofpaper unveiled that half of SHIB’s token supply was sent to Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum’s founder and the world's youngest crypto billionaire). You may be wondering, "Why would Ryoshi do that?"

#Analysis Vitalik Buterin’s Ethereum wallet holds $8 billion in Shiba Inu coin (SHIB) https://t.co/1aGD3Uw7rl pic.twitter.com/F1O8XuAiFdMay 10, 2021 See more

Actually, Ryoshi isn't the first person to send heaps of tokens to Buterin; coin founders typically do it for publicity. After all, Buterin's wallet is public and everyone can see which tokens he has in his possession. Buterin has $8 billion worth of SHIB, according to CoinSlate; it's his largest holding next to Ethereum. In fact, as of this writing, Buterin is trending on Twitter for regifting some of his coins to charity.

NEW: Ethereum founder @VitalikButerin has told dog-themed memecoin creators to bark up another tree, moving trillions of tokens he was gifted.A billion dollars worth of $SHIB was sent to an Indian COVID relief fund.@zackseward reportshttps://t.co/QtjkyOXpC3May 12, 2021 See more

Ryoshi believes that Shiba is Dogecoin's greatest competition. As such, he dubbed Shiba as "the Dogecoin killer." They predict that Shiba will outpace Dogecoin’s growth. As of this writing, Shiba is on the downtrend, but who knows? Maybe Shiba will eventually steal Dogecoin's spotlight.