Need to catch up on summer reading? This Kindle Oasis Bundle is $128 off in scholary Prime Day sale

By published

This is perfect for anyone going back-to-school

Kindle Oasis Essential
(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Day 2022 is reminscient of when you'd head to your high school's vending machine to purchase a snack, but the junk food gods smiled upon you and as an additional item spat itself out. And the Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle is no different, especially for those heading back-to-school.

You can get the Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle for $222 right now at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $128 off its original price.

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle: was $350 now $222 @ Amazon
This Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle comes with an Amazon Leather Cover that perfectly fits to the screen and protects the front of your display. It also comes with, along with a natural leather cover that will protect the front of your display. It also comes with a power adapter to charge the Kindle.

The practical use of a Kindle cannot be understated in an educational setting. English classes, in particular, love to assign students with a host of novels to read; not only during the school seasons, but also during summer break. It's only July, so if you still have class readings to trudge through, consider getting yourself a kindle.

This Kindle Oasis comes with 32GB of digital storage capacity, and can be ordered in Fabric Charcoal Black, Marine Blue, Punch Red, or Leather Black, Merlot or Rustic.

