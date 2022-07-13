Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i slashes $70 from its price in Prime Day Chromebook deal

Prime Day 2022 is awash is a cornucopia of Chromebook deals, but the one that really stood out to us is the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook, which is now only $359 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Its original price is $429, which means you're saving $70. Nice!

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, consider the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook Flex 3, which is now $99 at Best Buy. Typically, this laptop retails for $179, so you're saving $80. It's also the Chromebook Flex 3's lowest price ever.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $429, now $359 @ Amazon

This Prime Day deal knocks $70 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i. This convertible Chromebook comes with an Intel Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 13.3-inch, 1080p touchscreen. This particular model comes in Abyss Blue.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a Chromebook that has plenty of flexibility. It can transform into a number of different modes, including tent mode and tablet mode, thanks to its 360-degree hinge.

So if you're looking for inexpensive 2-in-1 laptop that won't break the bank, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a solid option.

