Microsoft Announces Xbox 360 Redesign, Xbox Live Updates

When a new console launches, it's usually out with the old and in with the new. But you might want to hold off on turning your Xbox 360 into a paperweight. During Microsoft's Xbox press conference, the company showed off an updated design for the Xbox 360. According to Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's corporate vice president of Interactive Entertainment Business, the new Xbox 360 modeled after the Xbox One, the new Xbox 360 is smaller, slicker and available starting today. Mehdi, failed to mention pricing for the redesigned console.

Xbox Live is also getting an update. The company announced that the current Live Gold member accounts would carry over to Xbox One and offer two free game downloads per month starting July 1st. The first titles available will be "Assassin's Creed 2" and "Halo 3." In terms of new 360 games, Microsoft announced that "Dark Souls II" and "Max: The Curse of Brotherhood" will be making its way to the 360. Microsoft also pulled off a big coup, teaming with Wargaming to release "World of Tanks: 360 Edition." The tank-based RTS will feature 15 on 15 armored warfare.