Woz on Apple's Legal Victory Over Samsung: 'I Hate It'

Apple's accountants might be eagerly anticipating the billion dollar patent damages check Samsung is slated to send the company's way, but the only surviving Apple Inc. co-founder thinks the jury made the wrong decision in the landmark court case.

"I hate it," Steve Wozniak told Bloomberg when asked about the ongoing Apple-Samsung patent dispute. “I don’t think the decision of California will hold. And I don’t agree with it -- very small things I don’t really call that innovative."

In fact, Woz finds the very idea of the patent wars to be patently absurd. "I wish everybody would just agree to exchange all the patents and everybody can build the best forms they want to use everybody’s technologies," he said. This is coming from a person who holds several technology related patents.

If you're shocked to see such a senior figure at Apple blurt out such an anti-Apple opinion, you obviously haven't heard Woz's blunt talk before. The straight-shooting Woz is on the record as being a big fan of Android's more advanced features and has said that he only recommends the iPhone to Apple devotees and "people who are just scared of computers altogether and don’t want to use them."

That being said, Woz told Bloomberg that he's excited to get his hands on an iPhone 5; he hopes its camera retakes the picture-snapping crown from his Razr and Galaxy S III.

*Note: Apple Co-founder Ronald Wayne split before the company incorporated!

Image credit: Carlos Mario Rios/Flickr