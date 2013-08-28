How to Add Online Video to a Document in Word 2013

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but sometimes a still image just doesn't cut it. If you've wanted to add movies to your Word documents, you're in luck -- Microsoft Word 2013 now lets you embed online videos in your documents with a minimum of hassle. Just follow these steps to start adding videos to your documents.

1. Click "Insert" at the top of the screen.

2. Click "Online Video" on the Ribbon.

3. Click "YouTube" at the bottom of the popup window to add YouTube as a source. Other sources may also appear there.

4. Search for a video using the search bar.

5. Click "Insert" once you've selected a video from the search results.

6. Click the "Layout Options" Button at the top right corner of the embedded video to modify the video's placement within the text.