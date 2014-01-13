Windows Tablet Demand Will Surge in 2014

Windows may be trailing Apple and Android when it comes to the U.S. tablet market, but that could all change in 2014, according to one analyst. Windows-powered slates are expected to own the enterprise tablet market this year, especially in those businesses with bring-your -own device, or BYOD, policies.

“The tablet in the enterprise is theirs to lose,” said Andrew Borg of Aberdeen Group.

While Apple largely dominated the enterprise market in years past, Windows tablets have an advantage in that business users can run the same software they do on laptops, such as Microsoft Office. The prediction comes just after a report from Gartner said that the worldwide tablet market is expected to grow by 47 percent in 2014, while PC shipments are projected to remain flat.

Part of this growth is said to come as Windows 7 PCs are phased out, since Windows 8 tablets are priced lower than laptops. Microsoft could reach 90 percent of the BYOD market in 2014, which is a jump from the 75 percent it already owns, Borg predicts.

The Windows 8 operating system was received with criticism and complaints when it launched in October 2012, and Microsoft has been issuing updates to the touch-centric platform ever since. The first significant update to the OS came when Windows 8.1 was released near the end of 2013, bringing a more streamlined app menu and an improved Windows store among other additions. Rumors suggest that Microsoft will tie its Windows Phone, desktop software and Xbox ecosystem more closely in a future update codenamed “Threshold.”