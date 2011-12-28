Windows Phone Apollo Update Hopes to Catch Android, iPhone in 2012

If you're one of the few people out there breathlessly waiting for information about the next major Windows Phone update, you can now exhale. WMPoweruser has gotten its hands on a release schedule outlining Microsoft's plans for Windows Phone through the fourth quarter of 2012.

According to the roadmap, which was up-to-date as of October, Windows Phone Tango is expected to be released into the wild in the second quarter of 2012. That version of the operating system will allow for Windows Phone to be enabled on lower end devices, or as Microsoft puts it in the roadmap document, "Products with the best prices."

The big update, Windows Phone Apollo will hit the streets in the fourth quarter of 2012, and will coincide with Microsoft's expectation of an increase in product sales, allowing the company to begin offering "competitive superphones," and bring Windows Phone into the business space.

Of course, it's worth noting that this roadmap is a few months old already and the tech industry is known for turning on a dime, so there is always the chance that these dates could be completely off base at this point. That being said, the roadmap does accurately indicate the release dates for previous updates to Windows Phone including Windows Phone Mango which was released in September.

via WMPoweruser