Microsoft Merging All Windows Into One Mega OS

Microsoft is trying to find ways to make the desktop and mobile versions of Windows more seamlessly integrated, and according to CEO Satya Nadella, we could soon see a single version of Windows across all platforms. During the company's quarterly conference call, Nadella confirmed Microsoft's commitment to create a Windows OS that works the same whether you're on a laptop, tablet or smartphone.

While Microsoft hasn't made an official public statement about creating a single Windows for all, there were a few hints of this vision at this year's Build 2014 developer conference. At the event, Microsoft revealed the developer tools for "Universal Windows Apps," which are programs that, once written, can work across Windows, Windows Phone and even Xbox.

MORE: Windows 9 Rumors: New Start Menu, Apps on Desktop, More

The newly released Windows Phone 8.1 OS also has shades of synergy, as the software boasts a more customizable Live Tile selection that brings the Windows 8.1 Start screen to mind.

"We will streamline the next version of Windows from three operating systems into one single converged operating system for screens of all sizes," said Nadella during the conference call.

It only makes sense that Microsoft would want different versions of its OS to work better together; Apple showed off a slew of cross-platform functions between iOS 8 and OS X Yosemite at WWDC 2014, showcasing apps and features that allow your iPhone, iPad and Mac to communicate easily with one another.

However, we're not convinced that a one-size-fits-all solution is the best option for consumers. Witness the two competing browsers, two settings menus and two interfaces in Windows 8.1. Windows 9 promises to be more streamlined.

The key benefit for Microsoft--and users--will be closing the app gap between Windows and other platforms like Android and iOS. Microsoft will just need to ensure that the experience is tailored for the right screen size.

via Business Insider