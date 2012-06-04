Windows 8-Powered ThinkPad Tablet Spotted at Computex

One great thing about the Intel booth at Computex Taipei: You never know what unreleased product might suddenly appear. This morning, we visited the booth and spotted an Intel rep demonstrating the power of its next-generation Atom processor on an as-yet-unannounced Lenovo Thinkpad tablet.

Though Intel reps would not tell us much about the product and did not know its model name or number, they did confirm that it has a 10.1-inch screen that is "HD" but not "full HD." They showed the ThinkPad tablet running Windows 8 and we were impressed with not only how smooth it played video and swiped through Metro, but also how sharp the images looked. When the Intel rep launched into desktop mode and opened an Excel spreadsheet, we were able to see 13 columns clearly in landscape mode.

Last year, we were really impressed with the Android-powered Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet. This new ThinkPad tablet appeared thinner, though we were not able to touch it. The back also featured an attractive matte finish with the ThinkPad logo, while the front was extremely glossy. As you might expect, both sides had webcams. There's no word on whether, like its predecessor, the new ThinkPad tablet will have a stylus.

We look forward to learning more about the new ThinkPad tablet when Lenovo decides to share more details. In the meantime, check out the video and photos for a closer look.