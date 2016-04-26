Handoff-Like Feature Spotted in Windows 10

Some members of the Windows Insider programs have noticed signs of a feature similar to Handoff on Apple's OS X, allowing users to use apps on one device, stop, and start again on another without pause.

Buried in the settings menu are two options to "let apps on your other devices launch apps and continue experiences on this device."

The switches to enable the feature are located under Settings > Privacy > General. Laptop Mag was able to confirm the option's existence on our own notebook with the latest build of Windows 10. As Microsoft hasn't announced any other devices using this feature, it doesn't appear to actually do anything on laptops and desktops.

MORE: 100+ Great Windows 10 Tips

Windows 10 offers two options for this feature: opening apps over Bluetooth, and one, ostensibly, via the Cloud (Microsoft's settings doesn't say how the second option works). Apple's Handoff, which has been available on Macs and iPhones since 2014, uses both Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth LE.

Microsoft mentioned its interest in such a feature at Microsoft Build and has been releasing steady updates to Windows Insiders in preparation for the official launch of the Windows 10 Anniversary Update. You can expect many more features available on your PC soon, and we expect to learn more about this Handoff-like feature soon.