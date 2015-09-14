Surface Pro 4 , New Lumia Phones Coming Oct. 6 (Report)

Is a new Surface tablet on its way? Or how about some Lumia phones? While we can’t be sure exactly yet, Microsoft just sent out an invite for an event on Oct. 6 in New York City to talk about new Windows 10 devices.

Based on rumblings from around the Web, the highlights of the event should be a new Surface Pro 4, and, not one, but two new Lumia smartphones. This event could also shed some light on a final release for Windows 10 Mobile, which has been available in a preview form on Microsoft’s Windows Insider page, but was not launched alongside Windows 10 for PCs and tablets in late July.

As for the Surface Pro 4, don’t expect a massive change in design. Microsoft has already said that the next generation Surface will support the existing Surface Pro 3 Type Covers, as well as such accessories as the Surface Pro 3 docking station. Instead, improvements should come in the form of new sixth generation processors from Intel, and hopefully better battery life (the Surface Pro 3 rated a mediocre 7 hours and 32 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test). There may even be an increase in screen resolution, possibly something to match the 2372 x 2048 pixel count found in the upcoming iPad Pro, which is due out in November.

At the upcoming event, there may be an appearance by the long-rumored Surface Mini. We had hoped to see it launch in tandem with the Surface Pro 3 last year, but it did not.

On the smartphone side of things, if leaks from Chinese site WPXAP are any indication, we should see the introduction of the Lumia 950 and 950 XL at Microsoft’s October event. Per rumors, the phones should sport screens sized at 5.2- and 5.7-inches, respectively. Both are rumored to feature a 20-megapixel PureView camera and a reversible USB Type-C port on the bottom. There is no word yet on what type processor will ship on the new Lumias. Last year’s Lumia Icon featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chip, but Microsoft could also opt for one of Intel’s quad-core processors such as the 2.3-GHz Atom Z3580.

We haven't ruled out seeing a few surprises from Microsoft. There may be a slimmer version of the Xbox One released, or new developments about Microsoft’s HoloLens augmented reality goggles could arise. Like us, you'll have to wait until Oct. 6 to be sure.