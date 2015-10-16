Older PCs Could Accidentally Install Windows 10

Since the release of Windows 10, Microsoft has been pushing install files of its new OS onto older versions of Windows in hopes of making people’s transition from 7 or 8 a little less painless. But recently, a change to Windows Update has made it so that what should be an optional update was turned on by default, which makes it possible for users to install Windows 10 by accident.

Careful users will note that installing Windows 10 still requires a human OK, but for the less observant, since the Windows 10 optional update inow checked by default, a couple quick clicks could result in some people upgrading earlier than expected. To see if you are at risk, you can open up Windows Update and look for to see which boxes are ticked under the Optional Updates section.

Thankfully, Ars Technica has reached out to Microsoft, who is aware of the problem, and has responded by saying that the default listing for Microsoft 10 is an error that should be corrected soon.

As part of our effort to bring Windows 10 to existing genuine Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 customers, the Windows 10 upgrade may appear as an optional update in the Windows Update (WU) control panel. This is an intuitive and trusted place people go to find Recommended and Optional updates to Windows. In the recent Windows update, this option was checked as default; this was a mistake and we are removing the check.

Until then, the best advice to prevent an unwanted upgrade is to keep a close eye on each item that is getting installed when you update Windows 7 and 8.