After Dinner Gadget Shopping: Where to Snag Tech Deals on Gray Thursday

If the madness of Black Friday isn't enough for you, over the years it's become more and more popular for stores to open on Thanksgiving to start the deal-frenzied madness a few hours earlier. Coined "Gray Thursday," retailers start their Black Friday deals on Turkey Day, or have entirely separate deals. Although not all stores participate in this additional shopping day, the following are open for at least part of Gray Thursday, so you can score on tech deals right after stuffing your face with turkey and all the fixings.

Best Buy: Although this store doesn't open until 12 a.m. on Black Friday, those who come out from 10 p.m. to midnight on Gray Thursday can collect doorbuster tickets for in-store deals, which will be handed out outside stores during that time slot, and snag deals such as a$179 40-inch Toshiba TV.

Kmart is open for the majority of Thanksgiving. Open until 4 p.m., the store will then take a four-hour break and reopen at 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Black Friday. Plus, if you find a ton of gadgets that you can't pay for at the moment, Kmart's layaway plan lets shoppers make a down payment then biweekly payments. Snag deals such as an HP Pavilion g6 notebook for just $299 at this retailer. Office Depot: The store isn't open on Thanksgiving, but shoppers can go online and snag Black Friday deals, such as a Samsung Series 3 laptop and Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 bundle for just $469, as early as 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Getting great deals without leaving your couch? Yes, please.

This retailer opens at 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, which gives shoppers just enough time to digest after their Thanksgiving feast and burn off some of those calories through shopping for deals such as a Barnes & Noble Nook Simple Touch for just $49, regularly $99. Those shopping between 4 a.m. and noon on Black Friday may be the most prosperous, though: Between those hours Target will give a $10 gift card when shoppers spend $50 or more on select items. Walmart: Opening at 8 p.m. on Turkey Day, Walmart's deals, such as an Acer Aspire S3 Ultrabook for just $499, are bound to go fast. And the store has prepared for just that, instating a "1-Hour Stock Guarantee" that lets shoppers purchase a card for an item that's out of stock by 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The card guarantees that the item will be delivered by Christmas.