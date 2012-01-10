Vimeo Announces Apps for iPad, Android, Kindle Fire, and Windows Phone

LAS VEGAS — Whether you've got an affinity for watching cat videos on the Internet or you just like sharing short clips online, you've likely heard of Vimeo, the popular video sharing service. What you may not know is that the service also boasts a dedicated app for the iPhone. A nifty little program, Vimeo lets you record clips in-app and browse and watch the full selection of videos hosted on their servers. There was only one problem for its non-iPhone-toting users—the app only existed on Apple's smartphone. But now that's in the past. Here at CES 2012, they've launched Android and Windows Phone versions, with a native iPad iteration dropping into the App Store later this month.

On Vimeo for Android and Vimeo for Windows Phone, you'll be able to like, comment on and add videos to your Watch Later queue. You also get an inbox with the app, and the app lists the Watch Later and Liked videos you earmarked so you can easily navigate and find them. Of course you can share them too, on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Wordpress, aside from SMS and email.

We spoke to Vimeo, who told us that their team of developers took care to drill down to the littlest details within the apps to ensure that each would shine on their respective platforms. For instance, Windows Phone is a platform that's markedly different from Android or iOS.

"Windows is backed by a rich developer ecosystem that continues to build a variety of apps and games, like Vimeo, that take advantage of the phone’s unique features and design,” said Todd Brix, senior director, Windows Phone Marketplace, Microsoft Corp. “The new Vimeo app on the Windows phone is a deeply integrated video experience that lets users shoot, upload and share content.”

In addition to the Android and Windows Phone apps, a Vimeo representative told us that an iPad version was forthcoming. Taking advantage of the tablet's wider spread, its more noteworthy features include the ability to edit videos within the app and stream HD videos.

You can grab the Android, Kindle Fire and Windows Phone apps right now for free, and the iPad app when it lands in the iTunes Store next month. If you still aren't completely sold that the app is worth your while, you can check out the screenshots we've gathered for you below.