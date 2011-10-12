Verizon's Mobile UC Client Keeps Remote Employees Working

Verizon Wireless has launched a new service that enables employees to essentially turn their personal Android device into their office phone while on the go.

Unveiled Monday (Oct 10) at the CTIA Enterprise & Applications Convention in SanDiego, the service, Mobile Unified Communications Client (UC Client), connects Android customers' smartphones to their company's existing telephone system, allowing them to place work calls, from their office desk number, while on their personal phone. Using the UC Client, remoteemployees can also route incoming business calls to their personal Android phones through their company's Private Branch Exchange (PBX) system, and take advantage of their business' capabilities and security infrastructure.

Along with placing and receiving calls, Android customers using Verizon's Mobile UC Client can also access their office contacts and voicemails, and take advantage of conveniences traditionally limited to desk phones, such as call hold, transfer and conferencing.

"Verizon supports the 'bring your own device to work' framework," David DeLorenzo, Verizon Wireless' Associate Director of Product Development and Management told SecurityNewsDaily. "People want to choose their own device, and this lets them communicate no matter where they are."

Verizon also created a separate docking station, available for $125, which connects Android phones using the Mobile UC Client to their company's Ethernet system. The docking service lets employees access their office's Voice over IP (VoIP) system and costs less than traditional IP desk phones, Verizon said.

Verizon's Mobile UC Client supports the Motorola-made Droid X, Droid 2, Droid 2 Global and Droid Pro phones, although DeLorenzo said Verizon is planning to expand the service to other Android phones "in the near future." The app, which costs $7 per month per user, uses the customer's desk phone number for caller ID, so the recipient of the call will not know that the call is coming from a person'smobile phone. This "dual identity" capability, as Verizon calls it, helps keep business and work calls and messages separate and secure.