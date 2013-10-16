Verizon Offering Same-Day Phone Delivery

Ever wish you could get a new phone delivered to your house just like a pizza? Verizon is making that happen for smartphone shoppers, as the carrier has rolled out a same-day delivery service for select markets.

Starting this week in Philadelphia, customers who order a device from Verizon's website before 10 a.m. on Monday through Friday will receive their device by 7 p.m. This expedited delivery, priced at $19.99, will eventually come to other major markets such as New York City, San Francisco, Dallas, and Pittsburgh.

Verizon's same-day service costs $5 more than the carrier's $14.99 priority overnight delivery fee, while more patient customers can enjoy free 2-day shipping on online orders. Naturally, picking up an online order at a Verizon store is still free.

Verizon seems to be targeting the young, wealthy shopper with its new delivery program. A recent Boston Consulting Group study shows that customers aged 18-34 with six-digit salaries are more than 50 percent more likely to utilize same-day delivery than the average online shopper.

While both Amazon and Walmart have experimented with same-day delivery for groceries, Verizon's program is the first to bring a smartphone into your home the same day you order it. Impatient shoppers afraid to leave the house will have to wait and see if T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint will follow suit.