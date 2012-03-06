Verizon Reveals Phones to Get Ice Cream Sandwich Upgrade, Forgets to Say When

Verizon Wireless has just come out with an announcement that was supposed to slake the thirst of their smartphone and tablet customers: This year, the carrier plans to bring Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich to many of their phones and tablets, including the Motorola DROID Razr Maxx, HTC ThunderBolt and Samsung Galaxy Tab devices (both 10.1 and 7.7 variants). Unfortunately for its eager users, however, Big Red left out the most crucial detail of all in this news byte: when the devices would actually get doused in this delicious Android flavor.

Update: A Verizon representative just sent us the following statement. "There's no timing here for Ice Cream Sandwich aside from its coming this year, the post serves as a confirmation of which Verizon Wireless devices we know today will be upgraded."

You can head to Verizon Wireless's official website for the full list of 4G LTE devices slated to get the upgrade.