Verizon: Galaxy Nexus Signal Strength Problem a Software Issue

Verizon says it is working on a patch to deal with those signal strength issues being reported by Galaxy Nexus users. According to Brenda Raney, executive director of corporate communications with Verizon Wireless, the signal problems are related to the way the Nexus displays signal strength and not Verizon's actual network.

"While there is no issue with the performance of the device, there is a difference in the way the signal is translated into bars on the Samsung Galaxy Nexus versus other smart phones," she explained. " A future software update will adjust the signal strength indicator to more closely match other devices."

If all this sounds vaguely familiar it's because this is the same reason Apple gave for the signal strength problems customers reported experiencing with the iPhone 4. Apple eventually issued a software update to remedy the issue. In Verizon's case, however, reports of problems have not been nearly as extensive they were with the iPhone. In fact, Raney said, the company has noticed no widespread reports of problems.

" There were a few inquiries," she said. "The response to those people was tweeted and because of the nature of social media, the conversation was carried broader than the intended audience. It also created the unintended impression that there was a larger issue, which isn’t the case."

As we previously reported, the Galaxy Nexus functioned without issue during our review. Testing in our Manhattan offices showed download speeds of up to 4.7 Mbps downstream and 794 Kbps upstream. Speeds improved significantly across the river in New Jersey, where we measured download speeds of 23.8 Mbps and upload speeds of 9.2 Mbps.

The one problem we did run into was with the Nexus's battery life, which was far too short.