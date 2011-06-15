Verizon Expands 4G LTE Service to 19 New Cities

The total number of cities with access to Verizon's fastest-in-the-industry 4G LTE network is growing to 74 tomorrow. Joining the list are Sacramento, Calif.; Hartford, Conn.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Salt Lake City-Ogden, Utah; Milwaukee, Wis.; and 14 others. On top of all the expansion, existing networks in San Francisco and Detroit are getting an LTE service boost too.

Though Verizon's network is advertised to reach speeds between 5 to 12 Mbps downloads and 2 to 5 Mbps uploads, we consistently encounter faster speeds during our product reviews. The HTC Thunderbolt, for instance, reached download speeds as high as 14.1 Mbps during our tests. The Samsung Charge downloaded content at a whooping 16.6 Mbps and uploaded data at 5.3 Mbps.

Verizon's closest 4G competitor, Sprint, currently supplies WiMax to 64 markets. WiMax is also a slower 4G technology that's advertised to offer download speeds between 3 - 6 Mbps (still nothing to sneeze at). No surprise then, that Sprint has been making plans to upgrade its 4G solution to focus less on WiMax and more on LTE speed.

AT&T plans to roll out LTE networks of its own in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio later this summer. Sure, AT&T's network will grow over time and Sprint is entering the LTE fray too, but Verizon is still in top position to offer faster speeds to more customers.

via ComputerWorld