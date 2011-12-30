Verizon Drops $2 Convenience Fee Due to Customer Complaints

Verizon's new $2 convenience fee for paying bills online or by phone was instantly unpopular when it was announced yesterday, and the carrier seems to have received the message. The new fee, which was to take effect on January 15th, is to be no more.

In a statement released today, Verizon said it "made the decision in response to customer feedback about the plan." But it wasn't just customers who objected; the FCC also spoke out in response to the fee, saying it would look into the matter. (We're sure that this had more than a little to do with Verizon nixing the charge as well.)