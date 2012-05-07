Verizon Bringing Video Sharing App Color To 4G LTE Phones

Verizon and Color are teaming up to bring video sharing to your next 4G LTE smartphone. According to SFGate.com, Verizon and Color inked a deal that will bring the video app to its 4G LTE smartphones. The app allows users to share 30-second video clips shot using their smartphone cameras.

If the name Color sounds familiar, it's because a previous iPhone-only version of the app, which allowed users to share video and photos with others within a 150-foot radius, famously felt flat after raising $41 million in funding. A revamped version of the app running on Facebook's Open Graph has been slightly more successful, but not a huge hit.

According to VentureBeat, however, the new app will allow users to share 30-second high quality videos. The new version will be available to all Color users, although only Verizon customers will have access to an upgraded version that also allows for audio sharing with videos. In addition to video sharing, SFGate.com says the app will include live video streaming.

Under the agreement, Color will come preloaded on most new Verizon 4G LTE devices right out of the box, meaning you won't have to download the app separately.

via VentureBeat, SFGate.com