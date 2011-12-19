Verizon Admits to Galaxy Nexus Signal Problem, Working on Fix

Is your shiny new Samsung Galaxy Nexus not getting the lighting-fast speeds it should be on Verizon's 4G LTE network? It turns out you're not alone. Verizon has confirmed it is aware of issues regarding the Galaxy Nexus's signal strength, and says it is working on a fix, according to The Verge.

The company confirmed the issue via a Twitter message saying, "The signal strength issue is currently being investigated. We don't have an ETA, but a software update is being developed." In fairness to Verizon, we didn't notice any reception issues with the handset in our Galaxy Nexus Review.

In our tests, which we conducted in our Manhattan office, the Galaxy Nexus averaged 4.7 Mbps downloads and 794 Kbps uploads, putting it performance numbers between the HTC Rezound and Motorola Droid RAZR. In Jersey City, the Nexus averaged 23.8 Mbps down and 9.2 Mbps up.

Although we didn't notice any reception issues, we did note that the Galaxy Nexus's battery life was short, a complaint that has been echoed across the tech community.

