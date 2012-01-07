US Launch for Bookeen Cybook Odyssey eReader, with High Speed Ink System, Expected at CES

The biggest consumer electronics trade show of the year is almost upon us, and French eReader maker Bookeen has something to whet the appetite of bibliophiles who have evolved for the digital age: the new Cybook Odyssey, set to be unveiled over the week at CES 2012 in Las Vegas.

The Odyssey is purportedly the first of a new generation of ePaper-based devices that will come decked out in High Speed Ink System (HSIS)—a technology that marries the snappiness of a multitouch tablet with the "real-ink-on-paper" look of traditional eReaders. Bookeen says to expect faster page refreshes, an instantly reactive interface, the ability to run video, and smoothly scrolling menus because of HSIS on their eReader. Imagine all the instant responsiveness of an iPad contained in an E Ink device that won't strain your eyes. Or don't imagine—just take a look at the company's video demonstration of HSIS below.

So how exactly does it manage this? Basically, HSIS is technology that goes on an E Ink Pearl touch display, is powered by an 800MHz Cortex A8 processor from Texas Instruments, and uses customized software and algorithms developed by Bookeen. On the new Cybook Odyssey eReader, all of this is tucked into in a monochrome 6-inch E Ink pearl display. The eReader even features WiFi and a web browser to let you download content and surf online.

The Odyssey has been available in Europe since November, but hasn't yet made its way towards our side of the world. Interestingly, the comments section in Bookeen's official blog note that their newest eReader would be available for North America in a few days, so we're guessing that their presence at CES will be the official Stateside launch. We'll update our blog with a hands-on as soon as we get our mitts on it during the show, so stay tuned.

via Bookeen