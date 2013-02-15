Ubuntu Developer Preview for Galaxy Nexus and Nexus 4 Lands February 21st

If you're a Linux geek and longing to get Ubuntu onto your mobile device, this news should make you pretty happy. Canonical has just announced that a Developer Preview of the Ubuntu operating system for phones will be released this February 21st. Very soon, developers who own Galaxy Nexus and Nexus 4 devices will be able to flash Ubuntu onto their smartphones.

The source code for the operating system and the tools to execute flashing the phones will also come out on the 21st. The first Ubuntu phone is still slated to come out this October, but clearly Canonical is trying to ensure a healthy collection of apps before the device launches. Only time will tell if the company's efforts prove successful.

via The Verge